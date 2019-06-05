Official Statistics
Workplace pension participation and saving trends: 2008 to 2018
These annual statistics include detailed breakdowns of measures for increasing the number of savers, and increasing the amount of savings.
Documents
Details
This is the sixth edition of statistics on workplace pension participation and saving trends. It covers the years 2008 to 2018. These statistics include detailed breakdowns of measures for increasing the number of savers and increasing the amount of savings.
The amounts saved included in this version of the report are based on a revised methodology when compared with previous publications. Read our statistical notice for more information about this.
Find previous statistics on workplace pension participation and saving trends.