Official Statistics

Workplace pension participation and saving trends: 2008 to 2018

These annual statistics include detailed breakdowns of measures for increasing the number of savers, and increasing the amount of savings.

Published 5 June 2019
From:
Department for Work and Pensions

Documents

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78659-157-9 PDF, 1.37MB, 17 pages

Tables: Workplace pension participation and saving trends: 2008 to 2018 (XLS)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 171KB

Tables: Workplace pension participation and saving trends: 2008 to 2018 (ODS)

ODS, 153KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This is the sixth edition of statistics on workplace pension participation and saving trends. It covers the years 2008 to 2018. These statistics include detailed breakdowns of measures for increasing the number of savers and increasing the amount of savings.

The amounts saved included in this version of the report are based on a revised methodology when compared with previous publications. Read our statistical notice for more information about this.

Find previous statistics on workplace pension participation and saving trends.

