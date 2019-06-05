Official Statistics
Revisions to workplace pension participation and savings trends: statistical notice
This notice is about improvements to the methodology used for the 2018 edition of these statistics and how they would have affected the 2017 edition.
Documents
Details
The workplace pension participation and savings trends statistics include estimates of:
- the total annual amount saved by employees who are eligible to be automatically enrolled into a pension
- estimates of the amount saved per employee and per saver
The 2018 edition of the publication (covering the period 2008 to 2018) uses a revised methodology for these estimates when compared to that used in earlier editions.
This notice has tables to show:
- the estimates published in the 2017 edition covering the period 2007 to 2017 in 2017 earnings terms
- how they would look under the revised methodology
- the total effect of the revisions on those estimates
Published 5 June 2019