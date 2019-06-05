Official Statistics

Revisions to workplace pension participation and savings trends: statistical notice

This notice is about improvements to the methodology used for the 2018 edition of these statistics and how they would have affected the 2017 edition.

Published 5 June 2019
From:
Department for Work and Pensions

Documents

Details

The workplace pension participation and savings trends statistics include estimates of:

  • the total annual amount saved by employees who are eligible to be automatically enrolled into a pension
  • estimates of the amount saved per employee and per saver

The 2018 edition of the publication (covering the period 2008 to 2018) uses a revised methodology for these estimates when compared to that used in earlier editions.

This notice has tables to show:

  • the estimates published in the 2017 edition covering the period 2007 to 2017 in 2017 earnings terms
  • how they would look under the revised methodology
  • the total effect of the revisions on those estimates
Published 5 June 2019

Related content