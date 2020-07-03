Vivaldi 1: coronavirus (COVID-19) care homes study report
This study provides a summary of antigen testing in all care homes for those over 65 years old in England and survey results of managers of those homes.
Documents
Details
The Vivaldi study combines 2 sets of results:
- the results of the first round of whole-home testing for care homes for the over 65s undertaken between 11 May and 7 June 2020
- the results of the Vivaldi 1 telephone survey, which was conducted for the Office for National Statistics and the Department of Health and Social Care by Ipsos MORI of all care home managers for the same homes across England
Published 3 July 2020