Official Statistics

UK Defence Export Statistics 2024

Information and trends on UK defence exports over the period from 2013 to 2024.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
5 March 2026

Documents

UK Defence Export Statistics 2024

HTML

Data tables relating to UK Defence Export Statistics 2024

ODS, 13.1 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

UK Defence Export Statistics 2024: Background Quality Report

HTML

Details

This statistical release presents information and trends on UK defence exports over the period from 2013 to 2024.

Updates to this page

Published 5 March 2026

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content