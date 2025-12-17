UK clinical research delivery key performance indicators: data to November 2025
Report bringing together data on the delivery of globally-competitive clinical research across the UK.
The UK clinical research delivery (UKCRD) key performance indicators (KPIs) are published as official statistics in development.
The KPIs apply across the UK and measure:
- trends in the speed and predictability of regulatory and study set-up times
- delivery of research to time and target
- volume of clinical research activity
This version of the UKCRD KPIs report supersedes previous editions published on the UKCRD programme website.
