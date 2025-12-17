Official Statistics

UK clinical research delivery key performance indicators: data to November 2025

Report bringing together data on the delivery of globally-competitive clinical research across the UK.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
17 December 2025
Last updated
24 December 2025 — See all updates

Documents

UK clinical research delivery key performance indicators: data to November 2025

HTML

UK clinical research delivery key performance indicators: data to November 2025 - methodology note

HTML

UK clinical research delivery key performance indicators: data to November 2025 - data tables

ODS, 275 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The UK clinical research delivery (UKCRD) key performance indicators (KPIs) are published as official statistics in development.

The KPIs apply across the UK and measure:

  • trends in the speed and predictability of regulatory and study set-up times
  • delivery of research to time and target
  • volume of clinical research activity

This version of the UKCRD KPIs report supersedes previous editions published on the UKCRD programme website.

Updates to this page

Published 17 December 2025
Last updated 24 December 2025

  1. Updated to add 'data to November 2025' to the page title and to correct errors in table titles in the main report that were showing the incorrect months - the data remains unchanged (tables 1.1, 2.1, 3.1, 3.2, 5.1, 5.2, 6.1, 7.1, 7.2, 8.1, 8.2 and 9.1).

  2. First published.

