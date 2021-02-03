UK Biobank COVID-19 antibody study: final results

UK Biobank, commissioned by the Department for Health and Social Care, has produced its final round of results after testing over 20,000 people for coronavirus antibodies. The study is tracking the spread of the virus across England, Scotland and Wales over 6 months.

The UK Biobank COVID-19 antibody study will analyse samples from people participating in its study to assess antibody levels over time. The data and insights from this study will help the government understand how long COVID-19 antibodies stay in the blood, how strong they are and what this could mean for potential immunity.

Read the full results of the study.

See the results from round 1.