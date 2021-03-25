Official Statistics

UK Armed Forces operational deaths post World War 2: 2021

This report provides information on deaths for each medal earning operation since World War 2 for UK Armed Forces personnel on a tri-service basis and include both regular and reservist personnel.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
25 March 2021

Documents

UK armed forces deaths: operational deaths post World War 2: 2021

PDF, 376KB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

ODS tables UK armed forces deaths: operational deaths post World War 2: 2021

ODS, 568KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

UK armed forces deaths: operational deaths post World War 2: 2021 data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 648KB

Details

This Official Statistic provides summary information on the number of in service deaths among UK Armed Forces personnel that occurred as a result of a British, United Nations or North Atlantic Treaty Organisation medal earning operation since World War 2. This report is updated annually at the end of March and six weeks after the end of each medal earning operation.

