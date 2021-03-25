UK Armed Forces operational deaths post World War 2: 2021
This report provides information on deaths for each medal earning operation since World War 2 for UK Armed Forces personnel on a tri-service basis and include both regular and reservist personnel.
This Official Statistic provides summary information on the number of in service deaths among UK Armed Forces personnel that occurred as a result of a British, United Nations or North Atlantic Treaty Organisation medal earning operation since World War 2. This report is updated annually at the end of March and six weeks after the end of each medal earning operation.