UK armed forces deaths in service: 2017
Summary statistics on deaths among the UK regular armed forces and the non-regular members of the UK armed forces who died whilst deployed on operation.
This annual National Statistical notice provides summary information on deaths whilst in Service in 2017 among the UK regular armed forces, and trends over the ten year period, 2008 to 2017. This information updates previous notices and includes new data for 2017. The information shown has been compiled from data held by Defence Statistics on 1 February 2018.
Published 27 March 2018