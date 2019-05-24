Statutory homelessness in England: July to September 2018

MHCLG are publishing 2 quarters of Homelessness Case Level Information Collection (H-CLIC) data together alongside revisions to the first quarter. The statistics in these reports are published as Experimental Official Statistics.

Due to the way the H-CLIC data are processed, the most effective way of publishing the latest data was to provide 2 separate statistical releases, 1 each for the July to September and October to December quarters. The text in the releases refers to changes since the previous quarter.

The live tables accompanying the releases have a separate sheet which combines data for all 3 of the quarters in 1 place and can be filtered by local authority. Links to the live tables are available below.