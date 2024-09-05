Official Statistics

Results from the Single Living Accommodation (SLA) Lived Experience Survey 2024.

Ministry of Defence
5 September 2024

Single Living Accommodation Lived Experience Survey: May 2024

Background Quality Report for the Single Living Accommodation Lived Experience Survey 2024

Single Living Accommodation Survey 2024 reference tables

Questionnaire for the Single Living Accommodation Lived Experience Survey 2024

This release provides statistics from the Single Living Accommodation (SLA) Lived Experience Survey from May 2024. The survey was intended to understand what Service personnel (SP) in the UK Armed Forces want and need from SLA and how SLA is currently being used. Where appropriate, comparisons have been made to the SLA Lived Experience Survey results conducted in 2022.

