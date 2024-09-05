Single Living Accommodation Lived Experience Survey 2024
Results from the Single Living Accommodation (SLA) Lived Experience Survey 2024.
This release provides statistics from the Single Living Accommodation (SLA) Lived Experience Survey from May 2024. The survey was intended to understand what Service personnel (SP) in the UK Armed Forces want and need from SLA and how SLA is currently being used. Where appropriate, comparisons have been made to the SLA Lived Experience Survey results conducted in 2022.