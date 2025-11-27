Safeguarding adults, England, 2024 to 2025
Official statistics on adult safeguarding concerns that were raised and where enquiries took place during 2024 to 2025 in England.
Applies to England
This statistical release contains findings from the safeguarding adults collection (SAC) for the period 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025. The SAC is a mandatory data collection from local authorities in England. Safeguarding adults is a statutory duty for councils with adult social services responsibilities (CASSRs) in England under the Care Act 2014 to safeguard vulnerable adults from abuse or neglect. The data is collected directly from these councils.
This publication consists of:
- a statistical commentary on the data from 2024 to 2025
- associated data tables (in ODS format) providing:
- data at local authority, regional and national level
- a data quality assessment, including data completeness and integrity measures
- data tables in CSV format
- a background, quality and methodology document
- the safeguarding adults dashboard (a Power BI dashboard (an interactive business intelligence tool) - a link to this dashboard will be available shortly after publication)
- a pre-release access list
For the CSV, ‘View online’ will only show the first 1,000 rows of data. To view the full data, download and open the CSV file.
Official statistics on safeguarding adults prior to 2024 to 2025 were previously published by NHS England.