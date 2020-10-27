REACT-2: real-time assessment of community transmission – antibody waning

REACT-2 is a world largest surveillance study undertaken in England that examines the prevalence of antibodies in the community. The study focusses on finger prick self-testing at home by individuals aged 18 or over.

The findings will provide the government with a better understanding of the use of antibody tests at home as well as assess the trends in antibody levels and how they vary across different population subgroups. This will inform government policies to protect health and save lives.

In this publication 3 rounds of test results and feedback were compared to identify potential antibody waning.

