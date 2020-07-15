Official Statistics

REACT-1 study of coronavirus transmission: May 2020 results

Results of real-time assessment of community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) during May 2020.

Published 15 July 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

REACT-1: real-time assessment of community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) in May 2020

HTML

Details

REACT-1 is the largest population surveillance study being undertaken in England that examines the prevalence of the virus causing COVID-19 in the general population. It uses test results and feedback from over 120,000 participants each month.

The study focuses on national, regional and local areas, as well as age, sex, ethnicity, socio-economic and other factors.

The findings will provide the government with a better understanding of the virus’s transmission and the risks associated with different population subgroups throughout England. This will inform government policies to protect health and save lives.

Read the press release on the launch of the REACT-1 programme.

Read the press release on the results of the May study.

Published 15 July 2020