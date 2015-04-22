Quarterly reports on the import of unlicensed medicines
Details and statistics on the import of unlicensed medicines from March 2014 onwards.
Documents
Details
Use this report if you want detailed information on the import of unlicensed medicines. The reports contain:
- statistical data on the volume of import notifications under SI 2012/1916
- the most frequently notified products (by generic name)
- performance statistics for the notification system
- updates on important topics
Previous reports are available on the National Archives website.
Updates to this page
Published 'Annual summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines - 2024'
Updated with Import Notifications of 1 Oct to 31 Dec 2018
Added summary reports for three quarters of 2018.
Summary reports for importation of unlicensed medicines for January - September 2016 added to the page.
Added summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines 1 October 2015 to 31 December 2015.
Added: Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines: 1 July 2015 to 30 September 2015
Added: Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines: 1 April 2015 to 30 June 2015
First published.