Official Statistics

Quarterly reports on the import of unlicensed medicines

Details and statistics on the import of unlicensed medicines from March 2014 onwards.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
22 April 2015
Last updated
16 December 2025 — See all updates

Documents

Annual summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines - 2024

PDF, 571 KB, 13 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines 1 October to 31 December 2018

PDF, 375 KB, 13 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines 1 July to 31 September 2018

PDF, 333 KB, 12 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines 1 April to 30 June 2018

PDF, 326 KB, 12 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines 1 January to 31 March 2018

PDF, 333 KB, 12 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines 1 July to 30 September 2016

PDF, 466 KB, 15 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines 1 April to 30 June 2016

PDF, 471 KB, 16 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines 1 January to 31 March 2016

PDF, 540 KB, 15 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines 1 October 2015 to 31 December 2015

PDF, 630 KB, 16 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines: 1 July 2015 to 30 September 2015

PDF, 280 KB, 17 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines: 1 April 2015 to 30 June 2015

PDF, 569 KB, 15 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines: 1 January to 31 March 2015

PDF, 582 KB, 15 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines: 1 October 2014 to 31 December 2014

PDF, 248 KB, 11 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines: 1 July 2014 to 31 September 2014

PDF, 249 KB, 12 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines: 1 April 2014 to 31 June 2014

PDF, 224 KB, 11 pages

Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines: 1 January 2014 to 31 March 2014

PDF, 272 KB, 10 pages

Details

Use this report if you want detailed information on the import of unlicensed medicines. The reports contain:

  • statistical data on the volume of import notifications under SI 2012/1916
  • the most frequently notified products (by generic name)
  • performance statistics for the notification system
  • updates on important topics

Previous reports are available on the National Archives website.

Updates to this page

Published 22 April 2015
Last updated 16 December 2025 show all updates

  1. Published 'Annual summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines - 2024'

  2. Updated with Import Notifications of 1 Oct to 31 Dec 2018

  3. Added summary reports for three quarters of 2018.

  4. Summary reports for importation of unlicensed medicines for January - September 2016 added to the page.

  5. Added summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines 1 October 2015 to 31 December 2015.

  6. Added: Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines: 1 July 2015 to 30 September 2015

  7. Added: Summary report for importation of unlicensed medicines: 1 April 2015 to 30 June 2015

  8. First published.

