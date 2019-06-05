National Statistics

P. aeruginosa bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset

Monthly counts of Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) bacteraemia by organisation and location of onset (from April 2019).

Published 5 June 2019
Public Health England

P. aeruginosa bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset and NHS organisation, April 2018 to April 2019

P. aeruginosa bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset and NHS organisation, April 2018 to April 2019

P. aeruginosa bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset and NHS organisation, April 2017 to March 2018

P. aeruginosa bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset and NHS organisation, April 2017 to March 2017

Details

April 2019

This document contains the monthly counts of P. aeruginosa bacteraemia split by location of onset, by NHS organisation.

The UK Government Web Archive contains P. aeruginosa bacteraemia data from previous financial years, including:

