Number of COVID-19 tests in defence and positive cases in the UK Armed Forces 2020

Summary statistics on the number of defence personnel who have had a COVID-19 test; and for the UK Armed Forces, the number of positive cases of COVID-19.

Published 30 July 2020
Ministry of Defence

COVID-19 tests in defence and positive cases in the UK Armed Forces 30 July 2020: main report

PDF, 94.7KB, 8 pages

ODS tables COVID-19 tests in defence and positive cases in the UK Armed Forces 2020: 30 July 2020

ODS, 70.3KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Excel tables COVID-19 tests in defence and positive cases in the UK Armed Forces: 30 July 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 130KB

COVID-19 tests in defence and positive cases in the UK Armed Forces 30 July 2020: background quality report

PDF, 58.6KB, 8 pages

This fortnightly official statistic provides information on the number of defence personnel who have attended a COVID-19 test through the UK National Testing Programme; and for the UK Armed Forces, the number of positive cases of COVID-19.

