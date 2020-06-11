NHS test and trace statistics (England): 28 May to 3 June 2020
Experimental statistics for week 1 of NHS test and trace contact tracing in England.
The data in the tables reflects the first week of operation of the contact tracing element of the NHS test and trace programme.
It includes contact tracing undertaken:
- online
- by local health protection teams
- by contact tracing staff
Published 11 June 2020
Last updated 11 June 2020 + show all updates
