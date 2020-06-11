Official Statistics

NHS test and trace statistics (England): 28 May to 3 June 2020

Experimental statistics for week 1 of NHS test and trace contact tracing in England.

Published 11 June 2020
Last updated 11 June 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Experimental statistics – weekly NHS test and trace bulletin, England: 28 May to 3 June 2020

PDF, 164KB, 11 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

NHS test and trace statistics, 28 May to 3 June: data tables

ODS, 4.94KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The data in the tables reflects the first week of operation of the contact tracing element of the NHS test and trace programme.

It includes contact tracing undertaken:

  • online
  • by local health protection teams
  • by contact tracing staff
Published 11 June 2020
Last updated 11 June 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added attachment: 'NHS test and trace statistics, 28 May to 3 June: data tables'.

  2. First published.