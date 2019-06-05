National Statistics

MSSA bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset

Monthly counts of meticillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA) bacteraemia by organisation and location of onset (from April 2019).

Published 5 June 2019
Public Health England

MSSA bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset and NHS Organisation, from April 2018 to April 2019

MSSA bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset and NHS Organisation, from April 2018 to April 2019

MSSA bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset and NHS Organisation, from April 2017 to March 2018

MSSA bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset and NHS Organisation, from April 2017 to March 2019

From April 2019

These documents contain the monthly statistics of total reported, hospital-onset and community-onset MSSA bacteraemia by NHS organisations.

The UK Government Web Archive contains MSSA bacteraemia data from previous financial years, including:

