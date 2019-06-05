National Statistics
MSSA bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset
Monthly counts of meticillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA) bacteraemia by organisation and location of onset (from April 2019).
From April 2019
These documents contain the monthly statistics of total reported, hospital-onset and community-onset MSSA bacteraemia by NHS organisations.
The UK Government Web Archive contains MSSA bacteraemia data from previous financial years, including:
data from 2018 to 2019
data from 2017 to 2018
data from 2013 to 2014, up to 2016 to 2017
data from 2013 and earlier
Published 5 June 2019