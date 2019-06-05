National Statistics

MRSA bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset

Monthly counts of methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteraemia by organisation and location of onset (from April 2019).

Published 5 June 2019
From:
Public Health England

Documents

MRSA bacteraemia: monthly data by loccation of onset and NHS organisation, from April 2018 to April 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 876KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

MRSA bacteraemia: monthly data by loccation of onset and NHS organisation, from April 2018 to April 2019

ODS, 354KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

MRSA bacteraemia: monthly data by loccation of onset and NHS organisation, from April 2017 to March 2018

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 848KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

MRSA bacteraemia: monthly data by loccation of onset and NHS organisation, from April 2017 to March 2018

ODS, 334KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

April 2019

These documents contain the monthly counts of total reported, hospital-onset and community-onset MRSA bacteraemia by NHS organisations.

The UK Government Web Archive contains MRSA bacteraemia data from previous financial years, including:

Published 5 June 2019

Related content