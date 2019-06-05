National Statistics
MRSA bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset
Monthly counts of methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteraemia by organisation and location of onset (from April 2019).
Documents
Details
April 2019
These documents contain the monthly counts of total reported, hospital-onset and community-onset MRSA bacteraemia by NHS organisations.
The UK Government Web Archive contains MRSA bacteraemia data from previous financial years, including:
-
data form 2018 to 2019
-
data from 2017 to 2018
-
data from 2013 to 2014, up to 2016 to 2017
-
data from 2013 and earlier
Published 5 June 2019