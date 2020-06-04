Official Statistics

MOD diversity dashboard: 2020

Statistics on the diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the MOD.

Published 4 June 2020
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report 1 April 2020

PDF, 1.13MB, 31 pages

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard summary 1 April 2020

PDF, 31.1KB, 1 page

ODS Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report 1 April 2020

ODS, 516KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report 1 April 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.37MB

Details

Figures on diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The creation of the diversity dashboard is to meet the department’s obligations under the Public Sector Equality Duty to provide information on its workforce identified by the Equality Act 2010.

Diversity statistics for military personnel can be found here.

Published 4 June 2020

