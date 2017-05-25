Official Statistics

MOD diversity dashboard: 2017

Ministry of Defence
MOD diversity dashboard: index
25 May 2017
23 November 2017, see all updates

Statistics on the diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the MOD.

Documents

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard main report 1 October 2017

PDF, 942KB, 27 pages

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard summary 1 October 2017

PDF, 25.8KB, 1 page

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report 1 October 2017

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.38MB

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard main report 1 April 2017

PDF, 716KB, 21 pages

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard summary 1 April 2017

PDF, 23.1KB, 1 page

Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report 1 April 2017

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.24MB

Details

Figures on diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The creation of the diversity dashboard is to meet the department’s obligations under the Public Sector Equality Duty to provide information on its workforce identified by the Equality Act 2010.

Diversity statistics for military personnel can be found here.

