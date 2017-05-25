Official Statistics
MOD diversity dashboard: 2017
- Ministry of Defence
- MOD diversity dashboard: index
- 25 May 2017
- 23 November 2017, see all updates
Statistics on the diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the MOD.
Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard main report 1 October 2017
Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard summary 1 October 2017
Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report 1 October 2017
Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard main report 1 April 2017
Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard summary 1 April 2017
Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report 1 April 2017
Details
Figures on diversity declaration and representation of minority groups of civilian personnel employed by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
The creation of the diversity dashboard is to meet the department’s obligations under the Public Sector Equality Duty to provide information on its workforce identified by the Equality Act 2010.
Diversity statistics for military personnel can be found here.
- Added Civilian personnel biannual diversity dashboard report 1 October 2017.
- First published.
