Measures from the adult social care outcomes framework, England: 2024 to 2025

Findings from ASCOF, which measures how well care services achieve outcomes including quality of life and whether long-term support needs are being met.

Department of Health and Social Care
18 December 2025

Measures from ASCOF, England: 2024 to 2025 - statistical commentary

Measures from ASCOF, England: 2024 to 2025 - data sources, quality and uses

Measures from ASCOF, England: 2024 to 2025 - client level data quality statement

Measures from ASCOF, England: 2024 to 2025 - methodologies for metrics derived from client level data

Measures from ASCOF, England: 2024 to 2025 - time-series data

Measures from ASCOF, England: 2024 to 2025 - outcome and demographic data tables

Pre-release access list

How to use the CSV file

Measures from ASCOF, England: 2024 to 2025 - all data

This publication provides findings for each of the measures (also called metrics) in the adult social care outcomes framework (ASCOF) for the financial year 2024 to 2025. The ASCOF measures how well care and support services achieve the outcomes that matter most to people who draw on care and support in England. It includes 19 metrics on the following 6 objectives:

  • quality of life
  • independence
  • empowerment (information and advice)
  • safety
  • social connection
  • continuity and quality of care

This publication consists of:

  • a commentary on the data from April 2024 to March 2025
  • information on the data sources, quality and uses
  • methodology and a data quality report for metrics derived from adult social care client level data (CLD)
  • associated data tables
  • pre-release access list
  • a CSV file and guidance on how to use the CSV file

All metrics derived from CLD are being published for the first time for 2024 to 2025. These metrics are official statistics in development to reflect the substantial change in the data source and the methodologies.

