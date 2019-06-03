Official Statistics

MCA Disabled passenger satisfaction survey 2018

Survey to find out from those of reduced mobility, their personal experiences of voyages using ferries or cruise ships.

Published 3 June 2019
Maritime and Coastguard Agency

MCA disabled passenger satisfaction survey 2018

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) has agreed to carry out an annual survey to find out from disabled passengers and those of reduced mobility, their personal experiences of voyages using ferries or cruise ships and how effective the provision of assistance has been. Identified areas of concerns from the survey will be targeted during future passenger rights inspections.

The MCA will monitor how well port terminal and vessel operators are complying with regulation EU1177/2010.

The disabled passenger survey ran for 3 months between 1st August 2018 to 31st October 2018. This is the first year the survey has been carried out.

