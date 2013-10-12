Guidance
Child death overview panels: contacts
Contact details of the people in child death overview panels (CDOPs) who are responsible for receiving child death notifications.
Documents
Details
Contact details of the person responsible for dealing with child death notifications in every child death overview panel (CDOP) in England.
CDOPs conduct case reviews to help prevent further child deaths. You can find out more about their responsibilities in the Working together to safeguard children guidance.
Please contact us at CDR.Policy@dhsc.gov.uk to request updates to this spreadsheet.
