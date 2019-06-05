National Statistics
Klebsiella species bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset
Monthly counts of Klebsiella species (Klebsiella spp.) bacteraemia by organisation and location of onset (from April 2019).
Documents
Details
From April 2019
This document contains the monthly counts of Klebsiella spp. bacteraemia split by location of onset, by NHS organisation.
The UK Government Web Archive contains Klebsiella spp. bacteraemia data from previous financial years, including:
- data from 2017 to 2019
Published 5 June 2019