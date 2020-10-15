Indirect jobs supported by MOD expenditure with UK industry: 2018/19

These statistics are experimental to provide transparency about the methodology used, give users the opportunity to provide feedback on the approach taken and to assess whether it is beneficial to continue producing figures of indirect jobs on an annual basis.

This publication provides figures on direct and indirect employment supported in the UK by MOD expenditure with UK industry and commerce. The number of indirect jobs supported by this expenditure is also shown by industry group.

Defence Statistics already produce an annual estimate of direct employment supported by MOD expenditure in MOD’s Regional Expenditure bulletin, which covers jobs supported within companies receiving payments for goods and services directly from MOD. This publication is intended as an annex to that bulletin, to now include estimates of indirect jobs supported in the UK by MOD expenditure. It will therefore capture supported employment occurring further down the supply chain through sub-contracting or via suppliers to the direct contractor.

There has been increased demand to once again produce figures on indirect jobs and the information contained in this bulletin has potential for a wide range of users including the media, politicians, policy professionals and the general public. MOD are publishing these statistics as a one-off experimental release, with the intention to then subsume the figures into the annual regional bulletin.

This is an experimental statistics publication produced by the Ministry of Defence. Experimental statistics are newly developed statistics released to gauge content and suitability for stakeholders. Defence Statistics encourages users to provide feedback on how well these statistics meet your needs

For more information on experimental statistics and governance of statistics produced by public bodies please see the UK Statistics Authority website.

As an experimental release, Defence statistics welcomes feedback on the contents of this report. If you have any comments or questions on the methodology, the value or quality of these statistics please contact us at Analysis-Expenditure-PQ-FOI@mod.gov.uk.