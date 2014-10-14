Good manufacturing practice inspection deficiencies
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) good manufacturing practice (GMP) deficiencies since April 2010.
Documents
Details
A review of deficiencies found in GMP inspections carried out by MHRA since April 2010.
Last updated 15 October 2020 + show all updates
GMP Deficiency Data 2019 added (PDF and spreadsheet)
Added MHRA GDP Inspection Deficiency Data 2018.
MHRA GDP Inspection Deficiency Data for 2016 added to the page.
Deficiencies found in GMP inspections carried out by MHRA 2016
Document of Good Manufacturing Practice Deficiencies in 2015 added to the page.
First published.