Official Statistics

Good manufacturing practice inspection deficiencies

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) good manufacturing practice (GMP) deficiencies since April 2010.

Published 15 October 2014
Last updated 15 October 2020 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

MHRA GMP Deficiency Data 2019

PDF, 202KB, 5 pages

MHRA GMP Deficiency Data 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 389KB

MHRA GMP Inspection Deficiency Data 2018

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 456KB

MHRA GDP Inspection Deficiency Data 2016

PDF, 389KB, 34 pages

Good manufacturing practice deficiencies 2016

PDF, 751KB, 100 pages

Good manufacturing practice deficiencies 2015

PDF, 478KB, 78 pages

Good manufacturing practice inspection deficiencies 2013

PDF, 883KB, 25 pages

Good manufacturing practice inspection deficiencies April to June 2012

PDF, 75KB, 21 pages

Good manufacturing practice inspection deficiencies April 2011 to March 2012

PDF, 2.75MB, 58 pages

Good manufacturing practice inspection deficiencies April 2010 to March 2011

PDF, 788KB, 37 pages

Details

A review of deficiencies found in GMP inspections carried out by MHRA since April 2010.

  1. GMP Deficiency Data 2019 added (PDF and spreadsheet)

  2. Added MHRA GDP Inspection Deficiency Data 2018.

  3. MHRA GDP Inspection Deficiency Data for 2016 added to the page.

  4. Deficiencies found in GMP inspections carried out by MHRA 2016

  5. Document of Good Manufacturing Practice Deficiencies in 2015 added to the page.

  6. First published.

