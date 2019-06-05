National Statistics

E. coli bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset

Monthly counts of Escherichia coli (E.coli) bacteraemia by organisation and location of onset (from April 2019).

Published 5 June 2019
From:
Public Health England

Documents

E. coli bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset and NHS organisation, from April 2018 to April 2019

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 916KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

E. coli bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset and NHS organisation, from April 2018 to April 2019

ODS, 396KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

E. coli bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset and NHS organisation, from April 2017 to March 2018

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 893KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

E. coli bacteraemia: monthly data by location of onset and NHS organisation, from April 2017 to Marchl 2018

ODS, 377KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

April 2019

These documents contain the monthly counts of total reported, hospital-onset and community-onset E.coli bacteraemia by NHS organisations.

The UK Government Web Archive contains E. coli bacteraemia data from previous financial years, including:

Published 5 June 2019

Related content