Deferred payment agreements, England: 2024 to 2025
Information on the deferred payment agreements (DPAs) that local authorities have arranged with clients to help with the payment of the costs of their care.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This statistical release presents an overview of the number and associated monetary value of adult social care deferred payment agreements (DPAs) in England for the period 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025. The report uses data from the DPA return, a mandatory data collection for councils with adult social services responsibilities in England.
This publication consists of:
- a statistical commentary
- data tables providing data at local authority, regional and national level
- a data quality summary, including submissions made, validation breaches and data quality issues
- a data pack containing:
- data in a CSV format
- a data dictionary
- data on DPA rates and fees
- data on unique identifiers (UUIDs) used
- a background, quality and methodology document
- a pre-release access list
Official statistics on DPAs prior to 2024 to 2025 were previously published by NHS England.