Official Statistics

Deferred payment agreements, England: 2024 to 2025

Information on the deferred payment agreements (DPAs) that local authorities have arranged with clients to help with the payment of the costs of their care.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
29 January 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Deferred payment agreements, England, 2024 to 2025

HTML

Deferred payment agreements, England, 2024 to 2025: data tables

ODS, 66.8 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Deferred payment agreements, England, 2024 to 2025: data quality tables

ODS, 52 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Deferred payment agreements, England, 2024 to 2025: data pack

ZIP, 315 KB

Deferred payment agreements, England, 2024 to 2025: background, quality and methodology

HTML

Pre-release access list

HTML

Details

This statistical release presents an overview of the number and associated monetary value of adult social care deferred payment agreements (DPAs) in England for the period 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025. The report uses data from the DPA return, a mandatory data collection for councils with adult social services responsibilities in England.

This publication consists of:

  • a statistical commentary
  • data tables providing data at local authority, regional and national level
  • a data quality summary, including submissions made, validation breaches and data quality issues
  • a data pack containing:
    • data in a CSV format
    • a data dictionary
    • data on DPA rates and fees
    • data on unique identifiers (UUIDs) used
  • a background, quality and methodology document
  • a pre-release access list

Official statistics on DPAs prior to 2024 to 2025 were previously published by NHS England.

