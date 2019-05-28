Official Statistics

Defence personnel NHS commissioning bi-annual statistics: financial year 2019/20

Number of serving UK armed forces personnel and civilian personnel with a Defence Medical Services registration.

Published 28 May 2019
Ministry of Defence

Summary statistics on the number of serving UK armed forces personnel and civilian personnel with a Defence Medical Services registration.

Following a public consultation during April and June 2017, this publication has been reduced from quarterly to bi-annual.

