Defence personnel NHS commissioning bi-annual statistics: financial year 2018/19

Summary statistics on the number of serving UK armed forces personnel and civilian personnel with a Defence Medical Services registration.

Following a public consultation during April and June 2017, this publication has been reduced from quarterly to bi-annual.

Please note: Previously published figures in the October 2018 Official Statistic were incorrect due to a data issue. Further information is within the revisions section of the April 2019 report.

Therefore, the supplementary tables have been revised with the corrected figures, however the bulletin (PDF) has not. All figures in the bulletin can be found in the supplementary tables, therefore please use the supplementary tables for the correct figures.