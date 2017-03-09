Official Statistics
Armed Forces Compensation Scheme Quinquennial review statistics: 2005/06 to 2015/16
This is an ad hoc statistical bulletin providing information on registered claims and awards under the UK Armed Forces and Reserve Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS). The AFCS came into force on 6 April 2005, and provides no fault compensation for injury, illness or death caused by service in the UK Armed Forces on or after this date.
Further information on the AFCS and previously published bi-annual AFCS National Statistics can be found on the Gov.UK website, please visit Armed Forces Compensation.
During 2016 the Ministry of Defence (MOD) conducted an internal review of the AFCS to determine whether the scheme continues to be fit for purpose ten years on from inception. This review, known as the Quinquennial Review (QQR), has since concluded and findings have been published on the Gov.UK website, please visit: the Quinquennial Review.
During the review process, Defence Statistics was asked to supply additional information to that published within the bi-annual National Statistics to be used to consider whether registered claims, reconsiderations and appeals, and claim outcomes (specifically awarded claims) were disproportionate amongst the following demographic groups:
- gender
- age
- ethnicity
- nationality
Information was also supplied on types of injuries/illness awarded under the AFCS by level of award and demographic groups.
The publication of the bulletin ensures that MOD is open and transparent about the methodology and quality of the statistics and that equal access is given to all, as required by the Code of Practice for Official Statistics.
Published: 9 March 2017
From: Ministry of Defence