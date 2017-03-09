This is an ad hoc statistical bulletin providing information on registered claims and awards under the UK Armed Forces and Reserve Forces Compensation Scheme ( AFCS ). The AFCS came into force on 6 April 2005, and provides no fault compensation for injury, illness or death caused by service in the UK Armed Forces on or after this date.

Further information on the AFCS and previously published bi-annual AFCS National Statistics can be found on the Gov.UK website, please visit Armed Forces Compensation.

During 2016 the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) conducted an internal review of the AFCS to determine whether the scheme continues to be fit for purpose ten years on from inception. This review, known as the Quinquennial Review (QQR), has since concluded and findings have been published on the Gov.UK website, please visit: the Quinquennial Review.

During the review process, Defence Statistics was asked to supply additional information to that published within the bi-annual National Statistics to be used to consider whether registered claims, reconsiderations and appeals, and claim outcomes (specifically awarded claims) were disproportionate amongst the following demographic groups:

gender

age

ethnicity

nationality

Information was also supplied on types of injuries/illness awarded under the AFCS by level of award and demographic groups.