The Armed Forces Compensation Scheme was introduced in 2005, to reflect the changing conditions of military operations and the continuing moral obligation to ensure that service personnel were adequately compensated for deaths, injuries or illnesses caused by service.

A far reaching review of the scheme was carried out by Admiral Lord Boyce in 2010, and all his recommendations were adopted.

In early 2016 the decision was taken that the time had come for a further review, the quinquennial review, or QQR , to make sure that the scheme still remained fit for purpose and displayed the flexibility to adapt to changing conditions and environments. This was an independent review.