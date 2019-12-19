Official statistics announcement
Weekly national flu report: week ending 8 March 2020
National influenza report published each week for the winter period, tracking seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses in the UK.
Statistics release cancelled
Influenza activity is now at baseline activity for the majority of indicators. Influenza surveillance systems have been adapted for COVID-19 surveillance and will be reported through a weekly COVID-19 surveillance report. A shortened influenza report will be published every two weeks.