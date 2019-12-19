Official statistics announcement

Weekly national flu report: week ending 8 March 2020

National influenza report published each week for the winter period, tracking seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses in the UK.

Published 19 December 2019
Last updated 9 March 2020 — see all updates
Public Health England
12 March 2020 2:00pm
9 March 2020 10:16am

Influenza activity is now at baseline activity for the majority of indicators. Influenza surveillance systems have been adapted for COVID-19 surveillance and will be reported through a weekly COVID-19 surveillance report. A shortened influenza report will be published every two weeks.