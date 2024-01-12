Official statistics announcement

The Vision Profile brings together population rates across the whole eye pathway. Giving local areas comparable indicators of risk factors, health services and outcomes to support commissioning and planning. The profile presents existing indicators on sight loss outcomes, screening and risk factors for eye health with newly developed measures of hospital activity. Vision treatment specialities account for the largest outpatient attendances across the NHS in England. The hospital-based vision indicators are provided for sub-ICB areas for outpatient attendances and key treatments for vision patients.

