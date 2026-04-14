Venture Capital Trusts Statistics: 2026
Information on the number of Venture Capital Trusts (VCT) and amount of funds raised in 2024 to 2025, along with information on the number of investors claiming VCT relief in 2024 to 2025.
Information on the number of Venture Capital Trusts (VCT) and amount of funds raised in 2024 to 2025, along with information on the number of investors claiming VCT relief in 2024 to 2025.
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