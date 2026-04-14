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Accredited official statistics announcement

Venture Capital Trusts Statistics: 2026

Information on the number of Venture Capital Trusts (VCT) and amount of funds raised in 2024 to 2025, along with information on the number of investors claiming VCT relief in 2024 to 2025.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
14 April 2026
Last updated
14 May 2026
Release date:
21 May 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 21 May 2026 9:30am