Universal Credit Statistics, 29 April 2013 to 11 January 2026

Statistics for the number of people on Universal Credit by geography, age, conditionality regime, duration, employment and ethnicity (including by conditionality).

Department for Work and Pensions
4 April 2025
February to March 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between February and March 2026