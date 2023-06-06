National statistics announcement

UK Wood Production and Trade: 2023 provisional figures

Provisional UK statistics on production, imports and exports of wood and wood products.

From:
Forestry Commission
Published
6 June 2023
Last updated
6 June 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
16 May 2024 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
7 May 2024 9:30am
Reason for change:
incorrect date included
These statistics will be released on 16 May 2024 9:30am