National statistics announcement

UK Wood Production and Trade: 2020 provisional figures

Provisional UK statistics on production, imports and exports of wood and wood products.

Published 15 May 2020
Last updated 15 May 2020 — see all updates
From:
Forestry Commission
Release date:
13 May 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 13 May 2021 9:30am