Sexual and reproductive health profiles: March 2025 update
Annual update of sexual and reproductive health profile indicators for reproductive health including contraceptive prescribing and hospital admissions related to fertility.
Annual update of sexual and reproductive health profile indicators for reproductive health including contraceptive prescribing and hospital admissions related to fertility.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).