Official statistics announcement Safety in the children and young people secure estate bulletin

The bulletin is a new experimental statistics published by the Youth Custody Service, HMPPS. The bulletin will include statistics on youth secure estate assaults, self-harm and deaths. This publication will capture information on self-harm, assaults and deaths for children and young people as a distinct group across all sectors within youth secure estate establishments: Youth Offender Institutes (YOIs), Secure Training Centres (STCs) and Secure Children’s Homes (SCHs). Information will be published quarterly, in January, April, July and October. This publication will be released by HMPPS’ Youth Custody Service and produced in accordance with arrangements approved by the UK Statistics Authority.