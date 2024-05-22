Official statistics announcement

Right to Buy sales and replacements, England, 2024 to 2025

Official statistics on the sales of local authority-owned dwellings through the Right to Buy scheme and the replacements funded through the receipts of these sales.

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
22 May 2024
19 August 2025
21 August 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 21 August 2025 9:30am