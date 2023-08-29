Private Pension Statistics: September 2023
This publication will include the reported number of members and the value of individual contributions to personal pensions. Estimated Income Tax and National Insurance Contribution relief for individual and employer contributions to registered private pension schemes, statistics on reported Annual Allowance and Lifetime Allowance charges and statistics on annual number and value of reported taxable flexible payments made from pensions. Following the consultation on changes to HMRC statistics publication, this publication will no longer include information on retirement annuity contracts, and breakdowns of contributions to personal pension schemes and members of personal pension schemes which are employer-sponsored and non-employer sponsored, and for stakeholders and non-stakeholders.