Private pension statistics: July 2025

This publication will include the reported number of members and the value of individual contributions to personal pensions, the estimated Income Tax and National Insurance Contribution relief for individual and employer contributions to registered private pension schemes, statistics on reported Annual Allowance and Lifetime Allowance charges , and statistics on the annual number and value of reported taxable flexible payments made from pensions since April 2015.

HM Revenue & Customs
27 June 2025
31 July 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
