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Official statistics announcement

Primary and secondary school applications and offers: Academic year 2026/27

Offers made to applicants for secondary and primary school places to start in September 2026, and the number and proportion which received preferred offers.

From:
Department for Education
Published
4 August 2025
Last updated
21 May 2026
Release date:
18 June 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 18 June 2026 9:30am