Primary and secondary school applications and offers: Academic year 2026/27
Offers made to applicants for secondary and primary school places to start in September 2026, and the number and proportion which received preferred offers.
Offers made to applicants for secondary and primary school places to start in September 2026, and the number and proportion which received preferred offers.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).