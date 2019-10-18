Official statistics announcement Personal Independence Payment: April 2013 to April 2020

Quarterly statistics including numbers of claims in payment, new claim registrations, decisions and awards made. This release will be published in HTML format and will include the following data for the first time: average amounts of money received as a Personal Independence Payment (PIP award) on clearances and cases with entitlement (caseload) datasets, an additional breakdown on all Stat-Xplore datasets to show whether a customer is of State Pension Age or not, and PIP award review and change of circumstance registrations and clearances updated on a quarterly basis rather than annually.