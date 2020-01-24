Official statistics announcement Palliative and end of life care profiles: March 2020 data update

The March release is the first release of a new indicator. The percentage of deaths with three or more emergency admissions in the last three months of life will include data 2015 to 2018 for Clinical Commissioning Groups and higher health geographies. The End of Life Care Profiles are designed to improve the availability and accessibility of information around the end of life care and are intended to help local government and health services to improve care at the end of life.