Official statistics announcement Palliative and end of life care profiles: August 2020 data update

The update for August 2020 including data for 3 indicators has been published by Public Health England. The update describes hospital admissions with new data for 2019 and updated data 2015 to 2018 data for clinical commissioning groups (CCGs), strategic transformation partnerships (STPs) and NHS regions; percentage of deaths with three or more emergency admissions in the last three months of life ( all ages, 75 years and older, under 75). The End of Life Care Profiles are designed to improve the availability and accessibility of information around the end of life care and are intended to help local government and health services improve care.