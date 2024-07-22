Obesity Profile: February 2025 update
New indicators on child height are being added using data from the National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) for children in reception (aged 4 to 5 years) and year 6 (aged 10 to 11 years). Data for academic year ending 2010 to academic year ending 2024 will be displayed at local authority, integrated care board, statistical region, and England level. Inequalities data showing height by deprivation decile, ethnic group, and body mass index (BMI) category will be displayed for regions and England.