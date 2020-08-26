National statistics announcement

National Energy Efficiency Data-Framework (NEED): The impact of energy efficiency measures by property and household attributes

The National Energy Efficiency Data-Framework (NEED) provides an understanding of energy use in domestic properties in Great Britain. The main report and tables were published on 25 June 2020 and included estimates of energy savings from the installation of energy efficiency measures. We will be releasing additional tables on the 24 September 2020 which will provide breakdowns of these savings estimates by various property and household attributes.

Published 26 August 2020
From:
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
Release date:
24 September 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 24 September 2020 9:30am