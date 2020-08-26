National statistics announcement National Energy Efficiency Data-Framework (NEED): The impact of energy efficiency measures by property and household attributes

The National Energy Efficiency Data-Framework (NEED) provides an understanding of energy use in domestic properties in Great Britain. The main report and tables were published on 25 June 2020 and included estimates of energy savings from the installation of energy efficiency measures. We will be releasing additional tables on the 24 September 2020 which will provide breakdowns of these savings estimates by various property and household attributes.